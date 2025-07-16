Etihad Launches New Direct Flights to Bucharest

Etihad Airways, one of the two major airlines in the Emirates, will include Bucharest on the list of airports served, according to Aeronews. The first flights will take place in March 2026, with a frequency of four flights per week. Etihad will launch flights to/from Bucharest in March next year, along with other destinations.

“The new destinations – Almaty (Kazakhstan), Baku (Azerbaijan), Bucharest (Romania), Medina (Saudi Arabia), Tbilisi (Georgia), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), and Yerevan (Armenia) – will be available for booking in the coming days, with flights beginning in March 2026, except for Medina, which will become operational in November 2025,” according to Aeronews.

The announcement comes just days after Etihad revealed three new seasonal summer destinations for 2026: Krakow (Poland), Salalah (Oman), and Kazan (Russia), which will operate during the peak travel season.

“Romania’s capital, Bucharest, blends elegant architecture, vibrant culture, and lively streets, offering a stylish and dynamic urban escape with the distinct charm of Central Europe,” say representatives of Etihad.