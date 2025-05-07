EU Starts Infringement Against Romania Over Gas Price Rules

The European Commission decided on Wednesday to issue a reasoned opinion to Romania for restricting the freedom of gas producers to set wholesale gas prices in Romania, according to a statement from the Community Executive.

Romania has introduced a national measure that obliges gas producers to sell part of their domestic production at a fixed price to customers at wholesale level. EU-wide regulated wholesale prices distort price signals and the efficient functioning of the market and are therefore incompatible with Directive 2009/73/EC concerning common rules for the internal market in natural gas, the EC considers. In October 2024, the Commission sent Romania a letter of formal notice.

The Commission considers that the gas price measure restricts the fundamental principles of free price formation on the wholesale gas market, to the detriment of the internal market and consumers. As a result, the Commission has decided to issue a reasoned opinion to Romania, which now has two months to respond and take the necessary measures. Otherwise, the Commission may decide to refer the case to the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Wednesday’s reasoned opinion does not address the legality of Romania’s revenue capping regime for electricity producers, which was also included in the letter of formal notice. This is because several preliminary rulings are pending before the Court of Justice on this matter. Depending on the outcome of these Court cases, the Commission will decide whether to pursue the matter further through infringement measures.