EUR 1.45 M financing for Swiss startup co-founded by a Romanian

A Swiss startup co-founded by a Romanian has obtained an investment of 1.45 million euros from the Austrian investment fund Alpine Equity, NGM, private and existing investors, according to an announcement made by the company on Tuesday.

The funding obtained by Alphacruncher, a Swiss startup co-founded by the Romanian Alexandru Popescu, will allow the global launch of its cloud-based product for education and research, Nuvolos.

The startup, founded in 2015 in Lugano, Switzerland, has launched a service designed by academics for academics, which functions as a secure workspace dedicated to research. The service is available to teachers and students and, according to its founders, is thought of as an “important player” in the EdTech era.

“Our core objective is to boost scientific research and education by integrating cutting edge advances in computation, data and cloud technologies. By doing this, people can focus on their area of research expertise, students can learn in more engaging ways, and facilities can ultimately save resources,” said Alexandru Popescu, Co-Founder and CEO of Alphacruncher.

Aphacruncher was founded in 2015 by Alexandru Popescu, who is also the company’s CEO and Fabio Trojani.

Alexandru Popescu has a background in economics and is a PhD in Economics from the University of Lugano. In his turn, Fabio Trojani is Professor of Finance and Statistics at the University of Geneva. He was previously Professor of Statistics at the University of Lugano, Professor of Finance at the University of St. Gallen, and professor of finance at Luigi Bocconi University in Milan. He holds a PhD in Econometrics from the University of Zurich and is an editor in the Journal of Financial Econometrics.