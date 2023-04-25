EUR 150 M for Romanian entrepreneurs from a Polish investment fund

Romanian entrepreneurs will be able to obtain new financing, in exchange for a part of the business, through a Polish investment fund, which aims to reach a capital of 150 million euros, available for the Central and Eastern European market.

Polish Resource Partners, a regional manager of private equity funds, announced on Tuesday, in a statement sent to StartupCafe.ro, that Romania will be the main market for the investment company’s third fund, which aims at a size of 150 million euros.

In Romania they are mainly interested in companies operating in such sectors as innovative equipment, health and food industry.

The entrepreneurs and managers of Romanian companies in which Resource Partners will invest will benefit from over 20 years of experience of a “complex and complete investment team, which has a proven track record in managing international expansions and transforming companies into sector leaders their activity, supporting the transition to a professional management model” – say the Polish investors.