EUR 180,000 invested in an educational marketplace dedicated to the medical community

Growceanu, a group of business angels, is investing 180,000 euros in the startup Ulpia, an educational marketplace dedicated to the medical community. The funds obtained will be used by Ulpia for product development, marketing and sales.

Ulpia is an interactive platform for both dentists and the medical community stakeholders, such as drug manufacturers, equipment distributors and organizers of medical events. The platform aims to create the optimal context for readers to support their presentations and for sellers to provide the tools the medical community can benefit from. In 2022, Ulpia is targeting to expand in the Western Europe and North America.

The startup was founded in 2020 by Dr. Cătălin Balog Bellu, who has over 17 years of experience in dentistry and entrepreneurship. He established the Dental Care Dental Care Clinic, the Noa Aesthetics Clinic and the Noa Research Training Center, and initiated several programs for dentists and dental technicians, including the Dental Medicine Marketing Conferences, the DentalEventsCalendar.com platform, The New Age Dentist and ConectDentistry.

The startup is present in 11 countries and has had revenues of over 200,000 euros in the last 12 months, with a pre-money valuation of 2 million euros. Ulpia received the special award Investment from Growceanu, Cleverage and Matei Dumitrescu, during the Demo Day event at Commons Accel that took place on the 14th of December 2021.

“Ulpia is a start-up with remarkable potential, both in terms of the business model, as well as the accelerated development of the MedTech vertical. It is a start-up that we believe in and that we have supported since the beginning, through one of the co-founders of Growceanu, Dan Bugariu. With this investment we have exceeded the target of 1 million euros that we had set for 2021“, says Ciprian Man, one of the founders of Growceanu & Angels Keeper.

Growceanu is a group of 35 business angels founded in 2018, mainly interested in startups in the PropTech, EdTech, SmartCity, Enterprise, Marketplaces, FinTech and MedTech verticals, based on technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, SaaS, Data Science, Digital Mapping, IoT. When assessing potential investments, Growceanu targets entrepreneurs who are passionate about what they do, who have validated their product or services offered with potential customers, who have a team with complementary skills that can propel the business, and who have an understanding of the value angel investors can bring.

In the three years since its launch, Growceanu has created a well-structured group due diligence process, using the expertise of its members is used to identify problems and reduce investment risks. Another advantage to making investments with Growceanu is the A to Z support that the board and the executive team offer investors throughout the transaction.

In 2021, Growceanu investors finalized 7 investment rounds worth 465.000 euro and are involved in the due-diligence process for another 10 rounds, worth 660.000 euro.