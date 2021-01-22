EUR 183 M investment fund for food technology-focused startups

European startups, including the ones from Romania, who can develop groundbreaking food technologies will be able to lure capital risk funding through a special EUR 183 million fund launched by Swiss investment company.

The Blue Horizon Ventures I initially had a target of EUR 100 million, but it increased to EUR 183 M as the initiave had consistenly captured the investors’ interest.

Blue Horizon Ventures is a food technology-focused venture capital fund founded in Zurich in 2018 by serial entrepreneurs and investors Roger Lienhard and Michael Kleindl. The fund aims to support the movement towards a more sustainable food system through innovation, technology and entrepreneurship.

The underlying mission of the fund is to support and promote a positive global impact on the environment, human health and animal welfare. Plant based proteins and cellular agriculture (clean meat) are the main focus areas.

The fund has attracted more than 100 investors and exceeded its initial target of raising 100 million euros, according to Michael Kleindl, Bloomberg reports.

“Investors are piling into a vegan-focused venture capital fund as the coronavirus pandemic highlights growing stresses in global food production,” according to above-mentioned source.

At the same time, the funds will target startups developing technologies that have a positive impact on the environment, human health and animal welfare.