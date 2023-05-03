EUR 50 M investment in a new real estate project in northern Bucharest

ARQA real estate developer, with 100% Romanian capital, announces a new residential project that will be developed in the Iancu Nicolae area, located in the North of the Capital.

For this project, ARQA purchased land which spans across 10 thousand square meters, worth over 6 million euros. The land in the ARQA portfolio has excellent positioning, both in relation to access to the city center as well as more relaxing and quiet areas.

“The land in the vicinity of the Băneasa Forest and the Zoo, which we have chosen for our new project, is one that will offer our clients the perfect positioning for families who want to have nearby renowned schools, commercial areas, but also spaces full of greenery and peace, which can be reached quickly”, says Florin Ababe, CEO of ARQA.

“With an investment currently estimated at 50 million euros, we are preparing 230 apartments and several hundred parking spaces for the customers of our future residential district. Of course, we will add premium facilities that will make a difference for those who will choose this project”, said Lucia Niculae, Chief Investment Officer ARQA.

Pools and spas – these are just two of the many facilities that ARQA is preparing for the future customers of this complex. All the benefits and facilities that the project will enjoy will be announced at a later stage, along with the name of the complex and all technical details. These will be strong arguments in favour of choosing this space for families which want higher quality services.

ARQA developed Jolie Village in 2022, with the investment of over 20 million Euros.