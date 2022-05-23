EUR 7.5 M financing for a German startup co-founded by a Romanian woman

A German startup of solutions for the mental well-being of employees of various companies established in 2019, with a Romanian among the founders, obtained an investment of 7.5 million euros in a round of financing led by the venture capital fund Speedinvest, as reported by startupcafe.ro.

Nilo.health, based in Berlin, is a startup founded by the Romanian-born entrepreneur Cătălina Turlea together with Ines Räth and Jonas Keil.

The company has developed a platform that brings together counselors, psychologists and psychotherapists and offers employees 1-on-1 counseling sessions and evidence-based digital training and tools to ensure their mental well-being.

The financing round obtained recently by the German startup was also attended by the venture capital funds PROfounders Capital and Vorwerk Ventures, as well as existing investors such as Atlantic Labs or business angels including Alan Poensgen, Andreas Schneider, Julian Blessin, Friedrich A. Neuman , Hanno Renner, Jonas Rieke and Oliver Manojlovic, according to an announcement published by Nilo.health on its LinkedIn page.

Romanian Cătălina Turlea (photo middle) has over 10 years of experience in the IT field and is a software engineer. He has worked for startups such as Freeletics, Everskill and Teleclinic over time.

Now, as co-founder of nilo.health, but also as the company’s CTO, the Romanian deals with everything related to technology – from frontend, backend, DevOps and mobile application development.

Cătălina Turlea is a graduate of the Polytechnic University of Bucharest (2007 – 2011) and has a degree in computer science. After completing her undergraduate studies at UPB, the Romanian woman did a master’s degree in Austria (2011-2013), at the University of Applied Sciences Upper, in the field of mobile computing, according to her LinkedIn profile.

From 2012 to 2013 she was a software developer at Fl3xx, an Austrian company. During 2013 and 2015, she worked as an iOS developer at Sixt Rent-a-car, and from 2015 until 2017 he will also take care of this area for companies in Germany, such as 1 & 1 Internet AG and Freeletics. In 2020 she joined the nilo.health team, where he still works today.