Euroest Car rents 9,500 sqm in CTPark Bucharest Chitila

JLL Romania advised Euroest Car, a company specialized in the import and distribution of original car parts, in leasing 9,500 sqm in CTPark Bucharest Chitila, a class A industrial park owned by CTP Romania in the north-west of Bucharest.

Euroest Car is a Romanian company founded in 2006, specialized in importing and distributing original car parts across the entire European market from multiple operational and logistic centres.

“As part of Euroest Car development plans, our operational needs to fulfil our customers promise involves an enhancement of our supply chain activities. Based on a thorough market research, the partnership with CTP is part of our plan of taking Euroest Car to the next level of growth and commitment towards its customers”, mentioned Ionel Popa, Director of Operations, Euroest Car.

CTPark Bucharest Chitila is situated on the belt ring road in the north-west of Bucharest, close to A1 Highway and is currently one of the best locations for warehousing in Romania due to the great local infrastructure, offering great potential for further development.

“We are expanding our portfolio with a new phase in CTPark Bucharest Chitila, of almost 13,000 sqm and with a new tenant, Euroest Car, a Romanian company with a rapid development. As all our parks, CTPark Bucharest Chitila offers the possibility for future expansion, which makes it the place to be for dynamic companies such as Euroest Car”, said Oana Tănase, Asset Manager, CTP Romania.

“We are proud that Euroest Car chose us as partners to support them in their expansion process and that we were able to find in CTPark Bucharest Chitila the most fitting space for their needs. As a fast-growing company, we are confident they will fully benefit from the potential and great opportunities that this site offers for further development”, declared Ionuț Grigoraș, Senior Consultant Industrial at JLL Romania.