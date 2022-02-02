European renewable energy company to invest over EUR 450 M in photovoltaic parks in Romania by 2025

Green Genius, one of the main European developers of renewable energy, intends to build in Romania, by 2025, photovoltaic solar power plants with a total installed capacity of over 500 MW to generate green, clean energy. According to Green Genius representatives, the company intends to invest approximately 450 million euros in this project. In this way, by producing and selling green energy, Green Genius will help reduce the cost of electricity in Romania.

Globally, reducing greenhouse gases is a major goal and that is why starting this process at the local level is essential. Thus, an important step in this direction is the development of the renewable energy sector in Romania.

According to the Integrated National Plan for Energy and Climate Change 2021-2030, Romania is committed to reaching by 2030 the global share of energy from renewable sources of 30.7%. Under these conditions, Romania needs massive investments in the coming years in the production of renewable energy and the contribution of experts in the field to contribute to the transition to clean energy.

“We see a rapidly growing demand for renewable energy throughout Europe. The ambitious goals of the European Union in pursuit of the climate-neutral model encourages countries to increasingly focus on renewable energy development. With its energy sectors currently in a rapid growth phase, Romania has promising potential for the development of solar projects. Geographically, Romania has numerous advantages when it comes to solar energy investments, and we are prepared to invest here in the coming years” says Ruslan Sklepovič, CEO of Green Genius.

With over a decade of experience in creating biogas, solar, wind and hydrogen projects, Green Genius is a leading European renewable energy developer, with projects all over Europe, including Lithuania, Poland, Italy and Spain. Green Genius’ work in this space has led to a deep knowledge of the European green energy political issues and regulations, and also the concerns of local communities.

Currently, the total pipeline of Green Genius Solar PV projects that are under development, construction and already implemented exceeds 1.5 GW in all markets. Last year saw the company build the most modern, efficient and largest solar power plant in the Baltics yet. Moreover in 2021, Green Genius generated 399 GWh of green energy and saved around 335k tonnes of CO 2 , equivalent to planting over 16 million trees. Green Genius’ mission as a leading developer has never been more important as the company helps Europe’s transition to a greener future.

“With over a decade of experience in renewable energy, Green Genius simplifies the generation of electricity from renewable sources and enables customers to achieve their sustainability goals. We believe that the use of green energy is the most effective way to stop climate change. We are also working to find an innovative solution that will allow us to get rid of old and polluting technologies so that users can get 100% green energy from various combined renewable sources” says Ruslan Sklepovič, CEO of Green Genius.