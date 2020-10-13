EUROSFAT 2020: Romania can get between 1.75 and 3.5 billion euros for vulnerable regions

Romania can obtain funds between 1.75 and 3.5 billion euros from the Fair Transition Fund compared to the initial proposal of 757 million euros, said Nicolae Ștefănuță, USR PLUS MEP at EUROSFAT 2020, the largest European business forum from Romania.

The MEP added that the money provided under the European Green Pact and Next Generation Europe represent “that Marshall Plan, that historic opportunity for Romania’s development.” Next Generation Europe is the economic plan designed to recover the EU states affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. It has a value of 750 billion euros, and Romania can get 30 billion euros from the amount.

“The money for the European Pact and the money for the Next Generation Europe are that Marshall Plan, that historic opportunity for Romania’s development. The pact aims at the major crisis we have entered and which will get worse if we do nothing: it is not a fad, it is not a whim, it is not an ideology, but it is scientific facts. As rapporteur for Renew Europe, we have proposed to significantly increase the budget of the Fair Transition Fund. Initially, the Commission’s proposal for the budget of this fund was 10 billion from the Multiannual Financial Framework and 30 billion from the Next Generation EU. In the Committee on Budgets, I have convinced my colleagues to increase the share of the Multiannual Financial Framework from 10 to 25 billion. In the optimistic scenario, if the budget for the Fair Transition Fund will be increased from 7.5 to 25 billion-plus the 10 billion in the Next Generation EU, Romania will have, according to the report voted by the European Parliament, approximately 3.5 billion euros. Thus, in the optimistic scenario, Romania will have approximately 3.5 billion euros, and in the conservative one around 1.75 billion euros, an amount that is anyway higher than the January proposal of only 757 million euros.“, explained Nicolae Ștefănuță, during the session “European Ecological Pact: how to ensure a fair transition for the vulnerable? ”, organized on the second day of the EUROSFAT 2020 forum.

In the same session, Benedek Jávor, head of the Budapest branch in Brussels, said that big cities are the biggest polluters in the EU and that it is essential that the European institutions cooperate with the administrations of big cities to fight climate change.

On the other hand, Lara Tassan Zanin, director of the European Investment Bank (EIB) in Romania, said that in the next period more and more Romanian employees will have to retrain, to find work in other fields than those in which are prepared.

“Many people will have to redistribute themselves on the labor market. This is Romania’s biggest problem. Companies will have to retrain their employees. Reforestation, transport, requalification – these areas are financed by the European Investment Bank. All we need in Romania is the political decision to focus on these things. We don’t see this yet, people are focusing on something else “, explained the EIB representative in Romania.

The debates in EUROSFAT 2020 (12-16 October) are on the main themes of the EU Recovery Plan: sustainable development, digitalization, and the European Green Pact.

