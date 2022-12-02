Eurostat: Romania, among the EU countries with an important increase in industrial production prices

The prices of the products leaving the factory gates increased by 31.2% in the European Union (EU) and by 30.8% in the euro zone, in October, compared to the similar period in 2021, shows the data published by the European Office for Statistics (Eurostat).

According to these data, industrial production prices rose in most EU member states at an annual rate, and the highest increases were recorded in Hungary (68%), Slovakia (59.3%), Latvia (57.9%), Bulgaria (55.5%) and Romania (53.8%). The only exception was Ireland, with a decline of 17.2%.

Eurostat states that in October the prices of industrial production in the EU were influenced in particular by the 67% increase in energy prices, by a 17.1% increase in the prices of consumer goods and by 10.1% in the prices of consumer goods of long use.