Eurostat: Romania ranks third in the EU in terms of industrial production price growth

Industrial production prices increased by 44.8%, in Romania, in November of 2022, compared to the same period last year, our country ranking third in the EU in this regard, with higher increases only in Hungary (63.5%) and Latvia (51.2%), according to Eurostat.

The above mentions source shows that in November, industrial production prices in the EU were influenced in particular by a 56% advance in energy prices and an increase in the prices of consumer goods (17.1%), intermediate goods prices (15.5%) and the prices of durable goods (9.7%).

The most significant increases in the prices of products leaving the factory gates were recorded in Italy (3.3%), Sweden (2.7%) and Ireland (2.4%), and the most significant decline in Bulgaria (minus 12 .6%), Slovakia (minus 11.6%) and Greece (minus 6%). Romania reported a 1% advance in November, after a 2.6% increase in October.

Industrial production prices in the EU were primarily influenced by energy prices and intermediate goods prices, which decreased by 1.9% and 0.4%, respectively, while the prices of durable goods and those of consumer goods went up by 0.2% and 0.6%, respectively.

The change in prices at the factory gates is usually passed on to the end consumers and therefore can be an indicator of the evolution of inflation that the European Central Bank targets through its monetary policy.