Eurostat: Romanians and Bulgarians, on the last places on online shopping last year

High shares of people who shopped online during the previous year were recorded in particular in the Scandinavian countries. The highest shares were found in Denmark (84%) and Sweden (82%), followed by the Netherlands (81%), Germany (79%) and Finland (73%). However, the highest increase over the last 10 years was in Estonia, with the share of online shoppers up 51 percentage points from 17% in 2009 to 68% in 2019.
Romania (23%) and Bulgaria (22%) ranked at the bottom of the online shopping chart.