The Danish developer and operator of photovoltaic and hybrid wind energy projects, Eurowind Energy, has successfully installed the first wind turbine in the Pecineaga wind farm, located in Constanța County. This milestone marks a crucial step in the development of the 48 MW project, which is expected to be fully operational by 2025.

The wind turbine installed by Eurowind Energy is the first of a total of 8 Siemens Gamesa SG 6.6-170 turbines, the largest type of wind turbine generator in Romania. With a rotor diameter of 170 meters and a nominal capacity of 6.6 MW, this turbine represents state-of-the-art technology in wind energy. Moreover, this model is optimized to operate efficiently even in low wind conditions, maximizing energy production.

Upon completion, the Pecineaga wind farm will contribute to powering 48,000 households with green energy and will generate an annual output of approximately 176,000 MWh. The project supports Eurowind Energy’s commitment to developing and operating renewable energy projects, contributing to the transition to a more sustainable economy and reducing carbon emissions.

“The installation of the first turbine at the Pecineaga wind farm is an important milestone for us and for the entire renewable energy sector in Romania. This phase of the project marks another step towards fulfilling our commitment to providing sustainable energy solutions, thus supporting the transition to a green future.

The Siemens Gamesa SG 6.6-170 turbines, the most technologically advanced in Romania, will enable the Pecineaga wind farm to significantly contribute to clean energy production. This project is also a clear example of how investments in modern energy infrastructure can support not only the economic development of local regions but also the achievement of national environmental goals,” said Adrian Dobre, Country Manager of Eurowind Energy Romania.

Prior to the installation of the first turbine, Eurowind Energy completed all the 8 foundations for the wind turbines, as well as essential infrastructure work, including access roads and the implementation of the medium-voltage system that will facilitate the efficient transportation of the energy produced. Currently, the Danish developer is working on the construction of the connection line that will link the wind farm to the national electricity grid through the transformer station.