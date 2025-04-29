Eurowind Energy, a Danish renewable energy developer and operator, has officially inaugurated the Teiuș Solar Park, a strategic investment valued at 55 million euros (VAT included), supported by 15 million euros from Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). With an installed capacity of 60.2 MW, the solar park significantly boosts green energy production for Romania, marking another essential step towards the country’s energy transition.

The project, developed in collaboration with Teiuș Solar S.R.L., is expected to generate approximately 103.59 GWh of electricity annually, reducing CO₂ emissions by more than 37,000 tonnes each year.

A critical component of the solar park’s infrastructure is its state-of-the-art internal 110/20kV, 80 MVA transformation station, designed to ensure efficient integration of renewable energy into Romania’s national grid.

The inauguration event was attended by representatives from national authorities, industry partners, and media outlets, celebrating the moment when the park began contributing its first kilowatts to the national energy grid.

Sebastian Burduja, Minister of Energy, stated:“Romania possesses all the resources required to become a regional leader in green energy. We currently have over 10,000 MW in various development stages within the photovoltaic and wind energy sectors, and we are European champions in attracting non-reimbursable funds for energy projects. Through the Modernization Fund, we have secured 10 billion euros, of which over 6.25 billion euros have already been disbursed to Romania—funds fundamentally transforming our energy system.

Today, at Teiuș, we witness concrete proof of the ambitious projects we’ve initiated: the Teiuș Solar Park, with a capacity of 60 MW, financed with European funds through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). This park will produce approximately 103.59 GWh of electricity annually and help reduce CO₂ emissions by more than 37,000 tonnes each year.

The Teiuș project is not an isolated case. Over 600 MW of new capacity has already been completed through the PNRR, and we anticipate reaching a total of more than 1,300 MW installed capacity financed by this program.

These investments translate into green energy, lower bills, new jobs, economic development, and a cleaner future for Romania. We remain committed to supporting strategic clean energy projects and innovative storage solutions to build a flexible and resilient energy grid capable of addressing future challenges.

In this context, Eurowind Energy, alongside our other partners, plays a crucial role in the decarbonization of Romania’s energy sector. The Romanian government supports these initiatives through ambitious plans and the efficient utilization of European funds.

I congratulate the Eurowind Energy team and all partners involved in achieving this success. Romania’s energy future is already well underway. Together, we are transforming Romania into a regional energy leader.”

Adrian Dobre, Country Manager for Romania, added: “The successful completion and inauguration of Teiuș Solar Park demonstrate Eurowind Energy’s strong commitment to sustainable development in Romania. Our mission is to actively support the creation of a greener, more competitive, and resilient energy system, aiding Romania’s journey toward a sustainable future for everyone.”

This significant investment includes non-reimbursable funds amounting to 15 million euros from the Green Energy component of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), reinforcing Eurowind Energy’s dedication to projects that facilitate Romania’s green energy transition.

Additionally, Eurowind Energy is currently developing a complementary Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Teiuș, with a storage capacity of 116.96 MWh. This storage infrastructure involves a total investment of approximately 43 million euros (VAT included), including 7.6 million euros of non-reimbursable funding from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, designed to improve grid flexibility and resilience.

Teiuș marks the fourth solar park developed by Eurowind Energy in Romania, following successful projects in Hălchiu, Măgurele, and Pufești. By the end of 2025, Eurowind Energy will operate a local renewable energy portfolio totaling 124 MW, with an extensive pipeline of projects under development, amounting to approximately 8 GW, encompassing solar, wind, hybrid, and storage solutions.