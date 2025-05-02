The shareholders of EVERGENT Investments, a company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the ticker EVER, approved by a large majority the proposals on the agenda of the Extraordinary and Ordinary General Meetings held on April 29, 2025.

The main resolutions adopted within the Ordinary General Meeting were the approval of the 2024 consolidated and separate financial statements, a year in which the company achieved solid financial results. As such, EVERGENT Investments’ main performance indicator, the net result, was RON 263.66 million on an individual basis, up 29.4% compared to the previous year. Also in 2024, the EVER share’s total return of 22.94% significantly outperformed the BET-TR benchmark index of 16.15% and the total value of assets under management was RON 3.38 billion, marking a 14.8% increase year-over-year.

The shareholders approved the distribution of gross dividends totaling RON 0.11/share, with a 7.64% yield and the Activity Program and the Income and Expenditure Budget for the year 2025. In the Extraordinary General Meeting, the shareholders also approved a share buyback operation.

„We thank our shareholders for participating in the General Meetings and for their trust in EVERGENT Investments’ professionalism, which underpins our remarkable financial performance. We remain firmly comitted to create value for shareholders through a predictible dividend policy, share buyback operations and enhancing the performance of our asset portfolio. In 2025, we are continuing our investments, for which we have allocated a RON 224.9 million budget. Our well defined strategy, experienced team and operational efficiency provide us with the ability to successfully navigate through a volatile environment and to obtain the performance expected by our shareholders”, stated Claudiu Doroș, President of the EVERGENT Investments Board of Directors.

“The financial results approved today reflect the effectiveness of our investment strategy and the principles that guide us and they reaffirm our shareholders’ trust in our long-term strategy. We will continue to achieve profitability through the portfolio’s solid performance and to strengthen the company’s position in the capital market”, stated Cătălin Iancu, CEO of EVERGENT Investments.

The approved dividend fund is RON 97,759,147.20. The registration date will be May 23, 2025 (ex-date May 22, 2025) and June 13, 2025, will be the dividend payment date.

EVERGENT Investments will carry out a buyback operation of up to 39,730,955 of its own shares, representing 4.46% of the share capital, for the purpose of reducing the share capital through the cancellation of shares and for implementing “stock option plan” programs.

The buyback will be carried out through market transactions for up to 13,006,097 shares (1.46% of the share capital) for the stock option plan (SOP) and through a public purchase offer (PPO) for up to 26,724,858 shares (3% of the share capital) for the purpose of reducing the share capital through share cancellation.

The minimum price for the bought-back shares will be the market one and the maximum price has been established at RON 2. The programs will each be carried out over 18 months at the most and were proposed following the success achieved by the previous programs that contributed to the support of EVER shares’ liquidity and the recognition of its assets in the market.

The approved 2025 Income and Expenditure Budget foresees total income of RON 156.7 million and a net result of RON 101.6 million, while the investment program is valued at RON 224.9 million.