Evolvant and DRUID AI partner up to take on the UAE

Evolvant has announced its newest partner in the United Arab Emirates – DRUID AI. The two companies join their forces to tackle some of the most imperative business opportunities in the financial, retail, and service sectors by implementing conversational RPAs across the Emirates region. Evolvant is on an active mission to enable companies’ successful digital transformation, while DRUID is a company specialized on AI-driven conversational technologies designed for enterprise productivity. Developed on a no-code chatbot authoring platform, DRUID intelligent virtual assistants save time and money while boosting user experience.

DRUID intelligent virtual assistants use advance NLP engine and proprietary conversational technology to accept and take action on virtually any data or document request within an enterprise’s technology ecosystem. Available in more than 45 languages, on any communication channel – including MS Teams, Slack, WhatsApp Business, FB Messenger, WeChat, and many more – DRUID also includes more than 500 predefined conversational templates targeting specific roles and processes. Moreover, DRUID brings conversational capabilities to RPA bots and simplifies the completion of automated tasks, managing both attended and unattended robots in a natural, human-like manner. DRUID can be deployed either on the most secured cloud infrastructures or can run entirely on client infrastructure, with no external AI providers allowed to interfere with sensitive data.

‘At Evolvant, we continue to focus on bringing best-in-class products to a suite of digital transformation tools that provide our customers with the capability to realize real-world benefits from today’s technology. This exciting partnership with DRUID is the next step, and not only complements our existing product and service offering but fundamentally changes the way in which our solutions can interact with the human workforce.’, said George Brough, COO & Co-Founder, Evolvant.

‘Evolvant is a promising partner to have and offers us great expansion potential in all the market segments we serve in the MENA region. Their experience and portfolio of diverse customers will give our virtual assistants a lot of work in industries such as retail, finance, and services.’, stated Irina Dochiţu, Channel Manager, DRUID.