Ex-CFO at One United Properties to lead the financial department of Meta Estate Trust

Meta Estate Trust, a holding – type company that focuses on investments in the local residential sector, announces the appointment of Raluca Dragan as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the holding. Raluca Dragan’s financial and real estate experience will contribute to the accelerated development and to the achievement of the objectives established by Meta Estate Trust.

“I first met Raluca when she was researching the Meta concept, before she decided to become a shareholder. Given her previously acquired skills and exposure to accelerated growth processes, having Raluca as CFO is an important gain for us. Her contribution to the development of the company , both on the real estate market and on the Romanian capital market, will be very important.”, stated Eugen Voicu, co-founder of Meta Estate Trust.

Raluca Dragan has been active in the financial sector for over 17 years. Before joining Meta Estate, Raluca was CFO at One United Properties and she previously worked during 14 years at Ernst & Young, one of the world’s largest financial consulting and auditing companies. Raluca graduated from the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest with a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in finance and banking. She is a member of the Association of Certified Accountants (ACCA) and a member of the Romanian Chamber of Financial Auditors (CAFR).

“I am delighted to be a part of the Meta Estate Trust team because I strongly believe in this project that brings forth a unique business model in Romania. I first joined the company as a shareholder and then I accepted the challenge of actively contributing to its development alongside the other members of the management team. I consider that Meta Estate has a very high development potential and I intend to contribute in achieving the goals we have set “, said Raluca Dragan, CFO Meta Estate Trust.