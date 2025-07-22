Rodbun Group, one of Romania’s leading agribusiness companies, has signed a €17.3 million syndicated loan facility, backed by a state guarantee. The credit facility will be used by Rodbun to cover working capital needs and support the group’s development plans.

Banca Comercială Română S.A. acted as Facility and Security Agent and Lender, alongside CEC Bank as Lead Lender, ING Bank Romania and Garanti BBVA as lenders, and Exim Banca Românească as guarantor.

PCF Investment Banking served as the exclusive arranger for Rodbun Group, coordinating the structuring, negotiation, and implementation of the transaction.

“Together with our partner banks, Rodbun reaffirms its commitment to supporting Romania’s economic growth and providing local farmers with top-quality products and services. In a climate marked by numerous tensions, the company continues to strengthen its production capacity, invest in local genetics, and develop seed varieties tailored to regional specifics. We are also modernizing our logistics capabilities with cutting-edge technologies and are ready to invest in testing and adopting advanced technological innovations to boost crop resilience in the face of climate change. This will better position Romania to meet the major challenges of the coming decades,” said Daniel Muntean, Co-Founder of Rodbun.

“The Rodbun transaction is highly significant for both the Romanian banking system and the company, especially in light of the broader economic context and the multiple difficulties recently faced by the agricultural sector. The success of the deal would not have been possible without the full involvement of existing banking partners, including the issuer of the State Guarantee,” said Vlad Florea, Director, PCF Investment Banking.

“We are pleased to once again support a financing project that contributes to innovation and sustainable development for one of Romania’s most important agribusiness companies. It’s a natural step for us, as we remain committed to supporting the local business environment by providing Romanian companies with the financial tools they need to unlock their potential and strengthen their market position,” said Traian Halalai, Executive President of Exim Banca Românească.

“Rodbun is one of the most ambitious entrepreneurial projects in Romanian agriculture—a solid business that has grown steadily, developing new seed varieties adapted to climate changes, digital solutions, services, and support for farmers. It has built a real community around it, helping modernize and enhance the agricultural sector. CEC Bank has been a long-standing partner of Rodbun, part of the banking consortia that have provided financing since 2018. With this new investment loan, we again demonstrate our commitment to supporting performance in Romanian agriculture—an essential sector for the economy and food security,” said Adrian Mușat, Director of the Large Clients Department at CEC Bank.

“We are honored to be part of this syndicate and to contribute to supporting a strategic player in the agricultural sector. Rodbun Group SA is a benchmark for innovation and adaptability, at a time when high-performance agriculture plays a vital role in efficiency, predictability, and Romania’s economic sustainability. Through this initiative, ING Bank strengthens its commitment to supporting the real economy and promoting sustainable agriculture in Romania. Our support further deepens our long-term partnership with the company. Rodbun Group SA has ambitious growth plans, and we aim to contribute to this success story as a financial partner,” said Ștefan Dinu, Head of Client Coverage, Wholesale Banking Division, ING Bank Romania.

With a team of over 500 employees, Rodbun Group manages approximately 8,000 hectares of seed production farms in Romania’s top agricultural regions. It operates three seed processing and conditioning plants, and owns a network of 50 agricultural stores serving small farmers. The group boasts one of the strongest logistics infrastructures in the agri-market, with regional hubs, local warehouses, and grain storage facilities.

Nestor Nestor Diculescu Kingston Petersen (NNDKP) served as legal advisor to the bank syndicate, while Legal Ground provided legal counsel to Rodbun Group.