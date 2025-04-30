Exim Romania Insurance-Reinsurance Company (EximAsig), part of the Exim Banca Românească Group, will take over the insurance company Asito Kapital, with the transaction expected to be finalised in the second half of this year, following the receipt of all approvals and authorisations.

This move marks a premiere in the Romanian insurance industry, being the first time a private insurance company is to be acquired by an insurer whose majority shareholder is state-owned.

The acquisition of Asito Kapital, owned by Moldasig – one of the leading insurance companies in the Republic of Moldova – is part of EximAsig’s strategy to expand and strengthen its position in the Romanian insurance market. The transaction represents a strategic opportunity to accelerate the diversification of EximAsig’s product portfolio and, consequently, to increase its market share, as well as to leverage operational synergies within the Group.

Asito Kapital’s portfolio includes products for companies (guarantee insurance, general and professional liability insurance, transport insurance, property and asset insurance, etc.) as well as personal insurance, other than life insurance.

During the acquisition process, the two companies will continue to operate independently, without interruption, with all their collaborators and partners continuing to benefit from the same level of quality, professionalism, and transparency as before.

EximAsig is being advised in this transaction by KPMG Advisory and KPMG Legal.

Exim Romania Insurance-Reinsurance Company (EximAsig) is a 100% Romanian insurance company, with Exim Banca Românească as its majority shareholder. Authorised in August 2010 to underwrite credit and guarantee insurance, EximAsig has gradually expanded its operations and now serves both corporate and individual clients. The company, a market leader in guarantee insurance with a market share of 15.87%, recorded a net profit of RON 17.37 million last year, up nearly 19% compared to the previous year.