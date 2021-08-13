Expertise platform launched following EUR 35,000 investment

2web, a tech company, announces the launch of the binnno.com platform, following an investment of 35,000 euros, which aims to form a community of companies and independent consultants in order to provide expertise, accelerating the implementation of innovative projects at local and international.

The binnno.com platform inspires B2B market players to adopt innovation by matching at the level of organizational challenges and to find solutions by offering expertise for certain projects, online sales, rental and sale of products, services through the business account on the local market, global and building an international brand.

“Starting from the statistics on the fact that Romania ranks last in the European Union in terms of innovation and most organizations lack the sets of skills in innovation, I decided to launch a platform to act as a catalyst in this market. Thus, we created the binnno.com platform that creatively solves the hunting of solutions and expertise, the need for transparency in the post-selling context, incorporates customer feedback and establishes new challenges through binnnoLab “, says Andreea Avramescu , Co-Owner 2web Software & Services and binnno.com.

Binnno.com wants to expand its network of partners and attract up to 500,000 euros for a new round of investments that will allow for another technical development. 2web, the developer of the innovation platform, is among the winning companies of an acceleration scholarship obtained at Draper University in Silicon Valley and binnno.com, the platform for companies with global potential, will be presented as a key solution. In the future, the founder of binnno.com is also targeting an application for an EIC-Woman In Tech investment.