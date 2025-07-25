EY Romania Advised Fidia on Meditrina Pharma Acquisition Deal

EY Romania provided financial and tax advisory services to the Italian company Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A. in the process of acquiring a majority stake in Meditrina Pharmaceuticals S.R.L.

EY Romania provided financial and tax advisory services to the Italian company Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A. in the process of acquiring a majority stake in Meditrina Pharmaceuticals S.R.L., a Romanian pharmaceutical distributor active in therapeutic areas such as dermatology, gynecology, urology, and nephrology.

Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A., headquartered in Abano Terme, Italy, is a long-standing pharmaceutical company specializing in regenerative medicine and the use of hyaluronic acid in advanced therapeutic applications.

“We are honored to have supported Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A. in. The acquisition of Meditrina Pharmaceuticals marks an important step in strengthening Fidia’s presence on the Romanian market. This is a strategic transaction and reflects investors’ confidence in the potential of the local pharmaceutical sector. I would like to thank the joint EY team for their professionalism and dedication throughout the entire process”, said Liliana Busoiu, Partner, EY Parthenon Financial Diligence Leader, Romania.

The EY team advising on this transaction was coordinated by Liliana Bușoiu and Alexandra Bulei for the financial due diligence component, and by Miruna Enache and Carmen Afanasenco for tax advisory.