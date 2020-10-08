EY Romania has a new partner within the EMEIA Tax Centre (EMEIA Tax Center)

Ana-Maria Voicu Domşa is the new Partner of EY Romania within the EMEIA Fiscal Center (EMEIA Tax Center). In this role, she will coordinate, together with other partners, the work of the reporting and compliance indirect tax team within the EMEIA Fiscal Centre.

“Ana Maria’s performance in developing complex solutions for our global customers recommends her for this new role. I am confident that the experience gained will bring value to both customers and the teams she will coordinate”, says Bogdan Ion, Country Managing Partner EY Romania & Moldova and Chief Operating Officer for EY South-East & Central Europe and Central Asia (CESA).

Ana-Maria began her EY journey in 2008 as part of the VAT team in EY Romania immediately after graduating from Accounting and Informatics University from the Economic Studies Academy (ASE) Bucharest. In 2012, she accepted an assignment with EY Belgium, during which she started focusing on Global Compliance and Reporting services. Following her return to Romania, she joined the EMEIA Tax Center (ETC) and continued delivering global indirect tax services.

Ana-Maria is co-leading the ETC GCR Indirect Tax team, which counts 80+ people of which 8 in Romania and also supporting the Global Delivery Services (GDS) indirect tax team linked to this. The team is focused on assisting large multinational groups in delivering complex outsourcing arrangements by driving a consistent approach for transition and delivery of VAT compliance obligations and related advisory.

Alex Milcev, Partner, Tax & Law Leader Romania: „I am happy to announce Ana-Maria’s promotion to Partner as part of the EMEIA Tax Center (ETC) located in Romania. Ana-Maria is co-leading the Indirect tax team within the EMEIA Tax Center and has a vast experience in assisting multinational clients in dealing with Indirect tax Global Compliance and Reporting activities. The EY EMEIA Tax Center (ETC) operates as a center of Excellence in Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA). The ETC drives EY’s latest and most innovative service offerings with a primary focus on cross-border delivery of specialist and tax and finance innovation.”

Ana-Maria has a vast experience in setting up, supporting and driving global indirect tax compliance and reporting processes being a certified Project Manager (PMI) and Fiscal Consultant.

“My mission from now on is to inspire the teams I am coordinating so they can reach their true potential and respond quickly and efficiently to customer needs. I believe this is the way we will be able to bring about the changes we want, both within the business environment and in the communities around us”, says Ana-Maria Voicu Domşa.