Factory in Sibiu is being transformed into a hypermarket

Sembraz Sibiu announced the signing of the sales contract for the land and buildings it owns in Sibiu. The Sibiu Local Council approved in 2023 a Detailed Urban Plan (PUD) for the construction of a hypermarket.
Sembraz has sold a 21,000 sq m plot of land and the buildings on it for 4.5 million euros, the company announced in a statement submitted to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. On this plot, Sembraz has a PUD approved by the Sibiu Local Council in 2023 for the construction of a hypermarket.
Sembraz shareholders decided in December 2024 to sell these assets.
“The sale-purchase contract was concluded on February 20, 2025 and subsequently the price will be paid according to the clauses of the contract. At the same time, on February 20, 2025, the project development contract for the release and preparation of the land was concluded in the amount of 700,000 euros plus VAT,” the company’s announcement also states.
On the 21,100 sq m plot, there are buildings C1-C8 with a cumulative built-up area of 7,697 sq m. The plot is located within the built-up area of Sibiu Municipality, on Henri Coandă Street, no. 12. The majority shareholder is Transilvania Investments Alliance (formerly SIF Transilvania) with a holding of 90.9%. The rest of the shares are held by individuals and legal entities.
