Fagura secures €250,000 Investment from U.Ventures

Fagura, a leading fintech platform originating from Moldova, has announced an investment of €250,000 from U.Ventures, an American venture capital firm active in the region. This funding will support Fagura’s growth and development as it continues to launch business enhancement tools and financial services for entrepreneurs.

The investment will help Fagura to develop a financial ecosystem in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) for freelancers and micro-entrepreneurs, providing instant access to capital and personalized tools for business growth. Fagura’s innovative approach combines technology and finance, providing investors and businesses with faster and more efficient ways to access funding. The platform’s unique automated scoring system ensures “time to yes” credit decisions are made in under ten seconds, allowing for a seamless user experience and customer growth.

“Fagura’s product and vision for serving entrepreneurs in CEE perfectly aligns with our investment focus,” said Andrii Sorokhan, Venture Director at U.Ventures. “We are confident that the team will make a big impact on reshaping financial access in the region.”

„We are thrilled to have U.Ventures join us as an investor and partner”, said Tudor Darie, CEO Fagura. “This investment marks a significant milestone for Fagura and reflects the growing confidence in our vision to build a financial ecosystem for entrepreneurs and shape the future of fintech in the CEE region and beyond.”

Fagura.com was launched in May 2019. The platform features automated scoring that enables decision-making in less than 10 seconds. It has been recognized with multiple awards in the Fintech sector at both national and regional events: Top 3 Best FinTechs in 2019 (Romania), FinTech Brand of the Year in 2020 and 2021 (Moldova), and the Startup with the Greatest Impact in 2020 and 2023 (Moldova). Additionally, Fagura.com was a winner of the InnovX BCR Scaleup Accelerator in 2022, named among The Next 100 Global Companies by Global Banking & Finance Review, and received accolades at the Euro-Asian Startup Awards in 2022. În 2023-2024 we were part of the EBRD Star Venture programme and we got the USAID Digi Award in partnership with FTA (Chemonics Moldova).