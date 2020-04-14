Farmasi rents 2.500 sqm of warehouse at CTP industrial park

Dunwell Industrial Real-Estate agency in Romania, has brokered the transaction in which Farmasi, the Turkish producer and distributor of cosmetics and sanitary and cleaning products is leasing 2,500 sqm in CTPark Bucharest at km 13 on A1 Highway. The newly rented space will support the fast evolution of Farmasi’s sales at a local level, by streamlining the distribution.

„In April 2019 we entered the Romanian market and our clients’ perceptiveness and also the sales teams’ success made us confident that we are ready to go to the next level on the local market. The actual global framwork requires an even better adapting to safely satisfy our clients’ needs. Thus, we have invested significantly in all business levels, to maintain ourselves in the top trusted companis in the cosmetics industry”, Fatih Gulseren, General Manager Farmasi România states.

At the same time, Sinan Tuna, CEO Farmasi, mentions that “Our focus on increased production of antibacterial solutions and the transfer into a safe, cutting-edge warehouse were 2 components that we were able to implement fast. Dunwell team has supported us promptly and customized in finding the best solutions to extend our business in the country”.

„Farmasi’s evolution in Romania hs been outstanding. In only one year, they have employed more than 140.000 sales consultants and thus have become the fastest direct-selling start-up. We are happy that they chose Dunwell to identify the best warehousing solution and start this new chapter in Bucharest”, Daniel Cautiș, managing partner Dunwell states. „This is the second cosmetics distributor who closes a deal through Dunwell during the last 6 months.”