Farmec to relocate production to a new factory in Apahida, following EUR 40 M investment

Farmec, the largest Romanian manufacturer of cosmetics, intends to build a new production unit in Apahida commune, a total investment of over 40 million euros, for which the company aims to access individual aid from the Romanian state.

Currently, most of Farmec’s production is concentrated near the central area of ​​Cluj-Napoca, on Henri Barbusse street no. 16, but some of the products, including the range of deodorants, are manufactured in Dezmir, Apahida commune. The company proposes to relocate the entire production in Dezmir, in the same location, the unit in Cluj-Napoca to function as office space (administrative building). The investment is estimated at more than 40 million euros, of which more than 24 million euros for the construction from scratch of a production center with a built area of ​​17,700 square meters and a total unfolded area of ​​24,400 square meters. Another 16 million euros are to be allocated to equipment.

For the partial financing of the costs related to the establishment of the factory, Farmec started the steps to obtain an individual aid from the Romanian state. Construction of the new facility is expected to begin next year, with completion expected within three years. The investment will increase production capacity by up to 100% and create around 100 new jobs.

“The phased relocation of production in the coming years to Apahida represents a historic decision for Farmec and, with it, we expect a positive evolution of the financial results. The new investment will contribute to the development of the local and national economy, to the well-being of the residents of the area, to ensuring a working environment of the highest standards for our employees and to increasing sustainability, through the endowments we aim for. Considering the strong negative trade balance in the cosmetics sector, caused by massive imports, and the added value that Farmec brings to the economy and Romania’s country brand, we are confident that we will have the support of the authorities in our endeavor to support an economic growth of duration of the country”, said Mircea Turdean, Director General of Farmec.

The new facility will be based on state-of-the-art technology with a high degree of automation of the production flow, which will lead to more efficient production processes and lower costs.The investment has an important green component, through the purchase and installation of photovoltaic panels, the use of heat pumps and other industrial equipment with low energy consumption, as well as through modern systems for collecting, treating and purifying industrial and household water.

The main production facility will consist of several production and storage areas, cleaning products, plastics and cosmetics departments, as well as research laboratories or technical annexes. The investment also includes an office building and two other buildings for the strippers and varnishes department and the pickling department. To these is added the construction of storage platforms – platforms with tanks for storing alcohol, tanks for technological water and fire extinguishing, treatment basins and a purification station for the water resulting from technological processes.