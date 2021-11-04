Fashion Days’ Black Friday set on November 10: The best discounts in over 80% products, the highest stock value

Fashion Days will hold its Black Friday event this year on November 10, first thing in the morning. “We have no fixed hour, it will probably be around 07 a.m.“, Robert Berza, General Manager Fashion Days told an online press conference today.

The first to find out the exact time of the start of Black Friday will be the users of the mobile application of the fashiondays.ro , who have activated their push notifications to catch the start of the biggest discounts of the year.

Berza explained why they chose to have the Black Friday on a Wednesday this year: Fashion Days share a joint logistics network with eMAG and they would be more operational by starting two days before. Besides, if starting on Wednesday, 70% of the ordered products will be delivered to the courier companies by Friday night.

An already renowned event on the Romanian market, Black Friday enjoys over 90% notoriety among Romanians this year as well. Almost 60% of those who know about this event intend to buy, especially those in the 18-24 age segment, followed closely by 25-34 years, and the clothes are in the top 3 categories sought on Black Friday, according to a recent Kantar study.

“Black Friday has already become a tradition at Fashion Days, and this is the second BF event held under the current pandemic circumstances. The e-commerce sector has suffered major changes for almost two years and the online fashion market continues to gain more and more ground. This year we aim a rise of around 27% on orders, as we provide 80% of the products for the best price of the year“, said Robert Berza.

Fashion Days customers will be able to choose items for women, men and children from over 600 of the most famous international brands, as well as local names from the Romanian Corner section, totaling the highest stock value so far: RON 230 million. Berza said there is a 15% increase as against last year.

“This year we have prepared an increase of about 28% compared to last year, for over 160,000 customers between November 10-14. Also, over 75% of the value of orders will be generated through the mobile application. We estimate that the first hour will be the peak of the number of orders, respectively approximately 15,000 due to the numerous deals, which run out in the first 60 minutes. The pandemic accelerated the transition from classic stores to e-commerce and Romanians have discovered clear benefits: you save time, you have many more product options and, especially on Black Friday, unique offers at an extremely competitive price,” added the Fashion Days GM.

Over 2 million items will be available at Fashion Days’ BF event this year, with 80% of them put out for the best price of the year. The brands with the best offers on Black Friday are Nike, Guess, Karl Lagerfeld, UGG, Tommy Hilfiger, Timberland, Furla, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, BOSS, while the brands from the Romanian Corner (local fashion designers) are: Alina Cernătescu, Mihaela Glăvan, Antonia M, Monarh, Gemelli Shoes.

At the same time, there about 60 “hero products” at this year’s BF.

Brands with the highest discounts this Black Friday:

Up to – 80%: Geographical Norway

Up to – 75%: GAP, U.S. Polo Assn., Diesel, Love Moschino, Trendyol

Up to – 70%: Puma, Guess, Pepe Jeans London, Esprit, Jack & Jones, NA-KD

Up to – 65%: Liu Jo, Karl Lagerfeld, Under Armour, Levi’s, EA7, Timberland, Trespass

Up to – 60%: Tommy Hilfiger, Fossil, Ted Baker, Gant, Geox, Emporio Armani

Up to – 55%: Nike, Furla

Up to – 45%: UGG, Michael Kors

The most active Fashion Days customers have the possibility, in case of a return, to receive their money back in the account in just 30 minutes from the delivery of the returned product, including in easybox. To benefit from this service, but also to make everything simpler and faster, customers are encouraged to pay online through the Pay by Click option, which allows you to save card data so that payment of the order can be made instantly. And if they pay with Mastercard, they can win one of the 10 outfits worth 3,000 lei each.

Fashion Days will also have a new service available, “Buy Now, Pay Later”, as of next year.