Fashion Days concludes Black Friday with a 66% increase in products sold

Fashion Days online fashion retailer ended Black Friday 2021 with an increase of approximately 50% in the value of orders, compared to the previous year. During the three days of the event, over 250,000 orders were placed, with a total value of over 90 million lei (excluding VAT). In addition, on November 9 and 10, the Fashion Days application was on the first place in the top of the most downloaded applications, both in the App Store and in Google Play.

“Black Friday has been a unique opportunity for tens and hundreds of thousands of customers to discover products at the best price of the year and new brands, either international or from Romanian Corner. In this edition, 66% more products were ordered compared to last year, 80% placed from iOS or Android applications and almost 50% paid with the card. The Fashion Days application was on November 9 and 10 on the first place in the top of the most downloaded applications in Romania, which reconfirmed our customers’ expectations on the one hand, but also forced us to deliver orders quickly.

It is, in fact, the first edition of Black Friday in which, in Bucharest and Ilfov, customers opted for easyBox in the same percentage as home deliveries, respectively 49.5%, a choice that helps both us and them to increase the speed of order to the joy of receiving the products,” said Robert Berza, General Manager Fashion Days.

The average value of the shopping cart was 4% lower than in the previous year, and the average price of products sold by Black Friday was 177 Ron (VAT value included), 10% lower from year to year, all due to very large discounts. Almost 40% of orders were delivered to easyBox nationwide, and over 60% were delivered by couriers, while in Bucharest and Ilfov, the share of orders placed in easybox versus courier was similar, 49.5%.

Top three sold categories:

Boots for women

Jackets for women

Sport footwear for men

The best sold items



UGG short boots

Karl Lagerfeld sneakers

Under Armour hoodie

Puma sneakers

Nike sneakers

The most bought brands:

Nike

Puma

Karl Lagerfeld

Columbia

Under Armour

Guess

Cities with the most orders:

Bucharest&Ilfov

Constanța

Cluj-Napoca

Timișoara

Iași