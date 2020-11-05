Fashion Days kicks off Black Friday on November 11, expects revenues of RON 58 M

Fashion Days kicks off the Black Friday campaign on November 11 this year until November 13, in order to prevent overlapping with the BF campaign of its group partner, eMAG.

Fashion Days counts on net revenues of RON 58 million this year, as against RON 37 million in 2019.

Robert Berza, General Manager Fashion Days has told an online press conference on Thursday that the retailer expects the value of the orders delivered this year to reach RON 76 million, compared to RON 48.5 million in 2019.

The retailer also estimates that the average value of the shopping basket will be on a slight rise, reaching RON 425, while the average value of the product will be RON 201, compared to RON 187 last year.

Fashion Days has focused this year on providing the best prices for the items worth more than RON 150. Robert Berza explains that, as Black Friday is an event for premium products, FD will enable customers to purchase luxury brands that they cannot afford during the year. 85% of the products listed on Fashion Days costing over RON 100 will have the best price of the year, the GM promises.

According to the Fashion Days GM, 2020 was a year of shocks in retail, with the customers buying more and more online, a trend that was accelerated by the pandemic and the lockdown, when shopping malls were closed.

Fashion Days has increased in terms of net revenues from 30% in 2019 to 80% year-on-year in 2020. This year the retailer saw significant rises in its net revenues in April, by 89% and in July by 112%.

Overall, Dante Fashion Days +eMAG climbs down from the first position in Q1 on the third position in Q3, after Inditex and Pepco in the top key fashion players in Romania. Fashion Days ranks third as brand in Romania.

Fashion Days is also entering the top 3 brands associated with Black Friday in our country.

Along with Black Friday, Fashion Days has also initiated a donation campaign, with people being able to donate their old clothes. Nine donation containers will be available in Bucharest, Cluj, Timisoara, Brasov and Constanta, and FD will take care of the collection, sanitation and transport, helped by its partner Banca de Haine NGO. More details are available including on Fashion Days application.

Another FD new project is the “Romanian Corner”, where 36 Romanian brands are currently displaying their items. The local brands have monthly sales of RON 500,000. The list of the Romanian brands available on Fashion Days is to add 20 more local brands in the coming months.