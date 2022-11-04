FIC concludes 3rd edition of the project on trainings medical staff in management positions in Romanian hospitals

The commitment of the Foreign Investors Council (FIC) taken since 2013 to support the Romanian medical system continues through the project “Leaders for Excellence in Healthcare” (LEH), which consists of courses dedicated to the medical personnel from the top management of hospitals in Romania.

The third edition of the project “Leaders for Excellence in Healthcare” was organized between 13 – 28 October and benefited of the partnership from the Ministry of Health and Universities Maastricht and Sheffield Hallam. The project was organized with the support of the Ministry of Investments and European Projects, the Health Commissions of the Romanian Parliament, the Presidential Counsellor for Public Health, Dr. Loreta Paun, and the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Romania, E.S. Roelof van EES.

The courses were conducted online within six days in October and were structured in 3 modules, focused on the development of soft skills as well as technical skills: Sources of funding for hospitals, Financing procedures and public procurement, and Leadership and Communication, in order to better adjust to the needs of participants for improving the fundamental skills and knowledge for hospital management teams and to continuously adapt to current realities and everyday practice. At the same time, given the current context, this year’s program also included an extra session dedicated to energy efficiency measures in hospitals and solutions for the protection of personal and medical data. The courses were held by lecturers from prestigious universities in the UK and the Netherlands, representatives of key health authorities, both at the national and European level, of international financial institutions, but also representatives of the private environment in

Romania.

70 participants from 50 hospitals in Bucharest and in the country, both large hospitals and smaller hospitals with various specialties participated in the course “Leaders for Excellence in Healthcare” 2019–2022.

Participants had the opportunity to learn new information from areas of interest, interact with lecturers, share common experiences, find solutions and answers to some problems they face in their activity.

In September 2022, FIC reiterated its commitment to support the development of the health system by setting the strategic direction agreed with the representatives of the Government and Parliament during the launch event of the project Va Urma: Healthy Romania: redesigning the health system with focus on prevention, access to medical services and innovative medicines (encourage innovation and production in Romania), telemedicine, ambulatory care, patient digital file and development of the medical education system to a

digitally enabled for all.

“It is important that together, the business environment, civil society, and authorities, find those measures and actions that facilitate citizens’ access to high–performance healthcare, both in terms of innovative technology and well–trained staff. The welfare of the people must become a common goal for our country,” reads a FIC press release.

