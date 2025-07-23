A high-level meeting took place today between representatives of the Foreign Investors Council (FIC) and Romania’s Prime Minister, Ilie Bolojan, aimed at identifying solutions to strengthen Romania’s investment climate and restore investor confidence.

During the discussions, FIC representatives stressed the urgent need for a coherent and stable medium-term economic vision, underlining that recent fiscal policy changes—often implemented without prior consultation—have negatively impacted business sentiment.

Key proposals from FIC included accelerating the digitalization and simplification of investment authorization processes, eliminating turnover-based taxes that discourage investment despite their limited fiscal benefit, and intensifying efforts to combat tax evasion. FIC also called for redefining the role of the Romanian Agency for Investment and Foreign Trade (ARICE) to improve the country’s international competitiveness.

The Council emphasized the importance of a national strategy to attract foreign investment, a transparent and stable tax framework, increasing labor market flexibility, and supporting strategic economic sectors with growth potential.

Prime Minister Bolojan reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to attracting foreign capital, describing FIC members as “economic ambassadors of Romania.” He highlighted the Government’s focus on structural reforms, including reducing public spending, enhancing tax collection, and correcting macroeconomic imbalances. The Prime Minister also expressed openness to collaborate closely with FIC in crafting policies that support a healthy and dynamic investment environment.

This renewed commitment to public-private dialogue sends a strong signal to the international business community and opens the door to joint efforts for building a sustainable and competitive economy.

FIC reiterated its dedication to partnering with Romanian authorities to unlock the country’s full economic potential, boost regional competitiveness, and contribute to long-term prosperity and stability.