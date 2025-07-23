BUSINESSCOMPANIES

FIC Meets with PM Bolojan to Discuss Measures for Boosting Investment in Romania

By Romania Journal
0

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

ChatGPT said:

A high-level meeting took place today between representatives of the Foreign Investors Council (FIC) and Romania’s Prime Minister, Ilie Bolojan, aimed at identifying solutions to strengthen Romania’s investment climate and restore investor confidence.

During the discussions, FIC representatives stressed the urgent need for a coherent and stable medium-term economic vision, underlining that recent fiscal policy changes—often implemented without prior consultation—have negatively impacted business sentiment.

Key proposals from FIC included accelerating the digitalization and simplification of investment authorization processes, eliminating turnover-based taxes that discourage investment despite their limited fiscal benefit, and intensifying efforts to combat tax evasion. FIC also called for redefining the role of the Romanian Agency for Investment and Foreign Trade (ARICE) to improve the country’s international competitiveness.

The Council emphasized the importance of a national strategy to attract foreign investment, a transparent and stable tax framework, increasing labor market flexibility, and supporting strategic economic sectors with growth potential.

Prime Minister Bolojan reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to attracting foreign capital, describing FIC members as “economic ambassadors of Romania.” He highlighted the Government’s focus on structural reforms, including reducing public spending, enhancing tax collection, and correcting macroeconomic imbalances. The Prime Minister also expressed openness to collaborate closely with FIC in crafting policies that support a healthy and dynamic investment environment.

This renewed commitment to public-private dialogue sends a strong signal to the international business community and opens the door to joint efforts for building a sustainable and competitive economy.

FIC reiterated its dedication to partnering with Romanian authorities to unlock the country’s full economic potential, boost regional competitiveness, and contribute to long-term prosperity and stability.

DONATE: Support our work
In an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank Wire
Black Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002

Romania Journal
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.