FieldStar and InterDecor join P3 Bucharest A1’s community

P3 Logistic Parks (“P3”) welcomes two new tenants to the P3 Bucharest A1 community, Interdecor Distribution and Field Star, which occupy a consolidated surface of over 6,000 square meters of storage and office space in the park located at KM 13, A1 motorway.

Sînziana Pardhan, Managing Director P3 Romania, states: “We are happy to have started the second half of the year on a positive note and contented to see an increase in the number of requests on behalf of new tenants, compared to the first months of 2021. This favourable evolution is reflected also in the signing of these two new leasing agreements and into the continuous growth of the P3 Bucharest A1 community. We are pleased to welcome our new tenants and we hereby assure them of all the support and professionalism of the P3 teams.”

With the presence of FieldStar in the park, P3 Romania expands the area of industries represented in its local portfolio, thus accessing the segment of companies specialized in field marketing, that provide brand promotion and representation services dedicated to the IT&C, FMCG, retail and pharma industries. With over 20 years of experience on the local market, the new tenant of P3 Bucharest A1 unfolds complex projects for internationally renowned companies such as Coca Cola HBC, P&G, Ursus Breweries, Philip Morris, Telekom, Coty, etc., and will occupy, starting with the month of October, an area of more than 3,100 square meters of storage and office space, where it will depot promotional items, furniture and props for past or upcoming events, various products for sampling actions, POSMs, etc.

Marian Dumitrescu, Managing Partner FieldStar, says: “The essence of our business is to connect the consumer with the brand. Last year, especially during the lockdown period, our entire industry went through delicate moments. However, the experience we gathered in the almost 20 years of presence on the market has helped us maintain our optimism, see the bigger picture and even develop new services and business lines. In this context, at the end of 2020 we have launched a comprehensive investment plan through which we aim to access market segments adjacent of our main activity, such are e-fulfilment, co-packing & bundles, etc. The natural consequence of these approach was to centralize all operations in a single space that would allow us to grow and develop on the targeted segments. Thus, we chose to relocate our activity to a modern, A+ warehouse, and P3 Bucharest A1 convinced us not only with the strategic positioning of the park or the construction quality, but also with the services and facilities it offers.”

Furthermore, starting June 1st, Interdecor Distribution – specialized distributor of parquet and doors, with operations in all regions of the country, officially took over the over 3,100 square metres of logistics and office space the company leased within the WH13 building. In addition to the logistics activity, the space will also house a showroom for Interdecor’s customers, right at the mezzanine area, where the distributor will display its products.

Valentin Cristescu, Owner Interdecor Distribution, comments: “Interdecor has been covering the parquet and door distribution area, throughout the country, for more than 15 years now. We work mainly with pretentious materials, which are based on processed wood and require preferential storage conditions. For us, choosing a modern warehouse with 6 access ramps and one Drive-in, constant humidity, controlled temperature and specific fire safety authorization was crucial. The investments in this new location, in new equipment, as well as the direct access to the A1 motorway have increased productivity in the area of preparation and order delivery. Moreover, the openness of the P3 team and the support in obtaining a fire safety permit updated to the specific conditions our products require, and that explicitly allows the storage of parquet and doors in the space, tipped the scales in favour of P3 Bucharest A1.”