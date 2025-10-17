RoPower Nuclear SA, the Romanian joint venture company established to implement the project to build a 462 MW nuclear power plant in Doicești, Dâmbovița, on the site of the former coal-fired power plant there, with the small modular reactor (SMR) technology developed and owned by the Americans from NuScale, announces that the final investment decision in the project is expected for 2026.

In the summer, NuScale CEO John Hopkins said Romania could delay its final investment decision on the project until early 2027. “Their final investment decision now looks like it will come sometime between mid-to-late 2026, or early 2027,” Hopkins told financial analysts on a conference call to present the company’s financial results for the first half of the year.

“The Doicești SMR project is currently in the 2nd phase of design, engineering and planning (FEED 2), with the American company Fluor Corporation as the main contractor. The final investment decision is expected for 2026,” the RoPower Nuclear SA press release states.

Ropower Nuclear SA is currently owned equally, 50% each, by state-owned Nuclearelectrica (SNN), the operator of the Cernavoda plant, and Nova Power&Gas (NPG), part of the E-INFRA group of Cluj-Napoca entrepreneurs Teofil Mureșan, Simion Mureșan and Marian Pantazescu.

At the same time, RoPower Nuclear SA put out a competition for the CEO position, receiving over 100 applications. Since last fall, the position has been held by Cezar Georgescu, previously Chief Operating Officer.

″RoPower Nuclear SA is developing the first SMR (small modular reactor) nuclear power plant in Europe, in Romania, with a strong commitment to safety, innovation and sustainability, for the transition to clean and reliable energy. We are currently recruiting an experienced senior leader for the position of Chief Executive Officer. The ideal candidate must have extensive experience in overall strategic leadership in mega-projects in the energy sector,″ the recruitment announcement states.