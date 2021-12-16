Financial app for freelancers now available for SRLs for free

Fairo, the financial app helping PFAs realize more of their business goals by doing less paperwork, is now also available for sole owner SRLs.

From now on, freelancers operating as PFA and sole owner SRL with up to one employee can enjoy the app for free, with no hidden costs and zero obligations.

Fairo customers can create professional invoices in 60 seconds, on the go, in multiple currencies and languages. The invoices are prefilled with client data extracted from the public database. At the same time, they can share invoices directly from the app with clients and track the status of their invoices, which are paid, unpaid and overdue. Moreover, to be of help in the tax season, all issued invoices are stored in the app.

“Fairo is a financial application aiming to support freelancers by simplifying business administration and managing business finances. At the beginning of our journey, we launched Fairo for PFAs, but we seek to provide a helping hand to all types of freelancers in Romania regardless of the legal form of their business. Thus, we are happy to announce that from now on also sole owner SRLs can enjoy Fairo”, says Igor Prerovsky, CEO Creative Dock Austria.

The just recently launched FairoSync technology enables Fairo customers to connect their bank accounts to the app. The main benefit: enhanced automation with invoice status tracking through an invoice-payment pairing technology. From now on Fairo customers are always automatically updated which of their invoices are paid, overdue or outstanding and can receive notifications whenever their clients have paid an invoice. On top, they can have a full overview of all their bank accounts in the app and easily track their business income and expenses.

Next year, Fairo users will be able to enjoy more features and benefits, the highlights being: automatic tax calculations and tax report generation in a few clicks. Fairo is available for free in the App and Play Store and even welcomes new users by rewarding them with a 50 lei bonus for creating their first invoice with the app until the end of January.