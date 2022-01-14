19pc increase in the industry turnover in 2021

Turnover in industry has increased by 19.1, as a whole, as against the same period of 2020, due to the increase in the extracting industry (+28.6%) and the processing industry (+18.8%), the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informed.

Turnover rises was recorded in the following sectors: intermediary goods industry (+28.3%), durable goods industry (+23.4%), energy industry (19.5%), capital goods industry (+13.6%) and current goods industry (+12.3%).

Turnover in industry has been higher , by 12.1% in November 2021, as against the previous month, due to the increase registered in the extracting industry (+33.9%) and the processing industry (+11.3%). On industrial groups, increases were registered in: capital goods industry (+25.5%), energy industry (+24.2%), durable goods industry (+5.9%), intermediary goods industry (+5.0%) and current use goods industry (+3.7%).