A Spaniard Will Lead the IMF Office in Romania

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has appointed Carlos Mulas-Granados as the new regional representative for Central, Eastern, and Southeastern Europe. He will succeed Geoff Gottlieb, who is returning to the IMF headquarters after three years at the Fund’s office in Warsaw, reports G4Media.ro.

Mulas-Granados, a Spanish national, recently served as Deputy Head of the IMF Strategy Unit, where he oversaw the Fund’s engagement with the International Monetary and Financial Committee and the G20. Previously, he held senior economist positions in various IMF departments, contributing to missions in Brazil, Croatia, Costa Rica, Portugal, Senegal, and the United Kingdom, and leading analytical work for flagship IMF publications such as the World Economic Outlook, Fiscal Monitor, and Europe’s Regional Economic Outlook.

The rotation of resident representatives is a standard IMF practice designed to support staff development and ensure the continued effectiveness of its global operations.