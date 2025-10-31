Agroserv Măriuța S.A., a Romanian agricultural company and owner of the Lăptăria cu Caimac brand, announces the successful closing of its private placement for a new guaranteed corporate bond issue, raising the full targeted amount of EUR 3 million.

“We are thrilled with the strong investor response, which confirms the trust that the market continues to place in Agroserv Măriuța and our integrated business model. This transaction allows us to refinance the 2020 bond issue on time and on good terms, while maintaining our focus on growth in the dairy segment. Over the past five years, the capital market has been a reliable financing partner, enabling us to expand our operations and strengthen our brand, Lăptăria cu Caimac. We would like to thank our investors for their continued trust, as well as the teams of consultants from BTCP, Filip & Company, and Cornerstone Communications for their excellent performance,” stated Cornel Dănilă, CEO of Agroserv Măriuța.

The proceeds raised will be primarily used to refinance the company’s existing EUR 3 million MILK25E bonds, issued in 2020 and maturing on November 3rd, 2025. The new bonds, denominated in euros and issued under the ticker MILK28E, have a nominal value of EUR 100 per bond, a fixed annual coupon of 9.5%, and a three-year maturity, until 2028. Interest will be payable quarterly.

The issuance was carried out between October 28th and October 30th, 2025, through a private placement addressed to qualified and up to 149 retail investors and was fully subscribed. The offer was intermediated by BT Capital Partners S.A., part of Banca Transilvania Financial Group, while Filip & Company acted as legal advisor on the transaction.

“In an increasingly complex market environment, this transaction proves that capital remains available for companies that demonstrate strength through their brands, clarity in their strategy, and a commitment to offering investors additional comfort. By structuring this issue as a guaranteed bond, Agroserv Măriuța sent exactly that signal to the market – seriousness, predictability, and respect for investors’ trust, for which it was rewarded by the investors,” stated Daniela Secară, CEO of BT Capital Partners.

The MILK28E issue is among the few guaranteed bond placements on the Romanian capital market, backed by a mix of real estate and receivable pledges, including mortgages over more than 70 hectares of agricultural land and receivables from a key retail partner.

Following the successful closing of the private placement, Agroserv Măriuța will apply for the admission of the MILK28E bonds to trading on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, where its shares are already listed under the ticker MILK.

Founded in 1994, Agroserv Măriuța is one of the few fully integrated agribusiness companies in Romania, combining crop farming, livestock, and milk processing. The company operates approximately 2,800 hectares of farmland and manages a herd of over 3,000 Holstein Friesian cattle, producing around 40 tons of raw milk per day. Since 2018, it has processed its own milk under the Lăptăria cu Caimac brand, which distributes premium dairy products nationwide in all major modern retail chains.