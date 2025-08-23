On August 22nd, the global leading index provider FTSE Russell made public the announcement regarding the indicative results of the semi-annual review that will enter into force starting from September 22, 2025. According to the announcement, all 9 Romanian companies included in the FTSE Global All Cap indices, dedicated to Emerging Markets, will be maintained within these global indices. The announced indicative results may be subject to revision until the end of September 5, 2025.

Starting from September, Romania will be present in the FTSE Russell indices with 12 companies, of which 9 companies included in FTSE Global All Cap – Banca Transilvania (TLV), Electrica (EL), Hidroelectrica (H2O), MedLife (M), Nuclearelectrica (SNN), OMV Petrom (SNP), One United Properties (ONE), Teraplast (TRP), and TTS Transport Trade Services (TTS), and 3 companies included in FTSE Global Micro Cap – Arobs Transilvania Software (AROBS), Bursa de Valori Bucuresti (BVB), and Purcari Wineries (WINE). The shares of Aquila Part Prod Com (AQ) and Sphera Franchise Group (SFG) will no longer be included in the FTSE Global Micro Cap indices as their total market capitalization has exceeded the maximum threshold allowed for these indices at the current review window. These companies could be reincluded in the FTSE Russell indices in the future.

“BVB indicators show a good evolution, in a favorable context both on European and global level. Investors appreciate the growth potential of our market. Maintaining the ‘investment grade’ rating during a structural reform program is likely to inspire confidence. The Fidelis program remains particularly attractive with tax exemption and contributes to increasing the number of retail investors – a very beneficial financial inclusion effect for the market development”, stated Remus Vulpescu, BVB CEO.

Romania was promoted to the Emerging Market status by the global index provider FTSE Russell since 2020, as a recognition of the development of the capital market. The increase in the number of Romanian companies included in the FTSE Russell indices functions as a catalyst for attracting capital, validating the international attractiveness of the Romanian capital market and directing financing to listed companies and, implicitly, to the national economy.

At the same time, in June this year, global index provider MSCI classified the Romanian capital market as an Advanced Frontier Market, in recognition of the high degree of accessibility of the Romanian capital market for international investors. Currently, 35 Romanian companies are included in the MSCI indices.

