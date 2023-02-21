All Romanian listed companies maintain their presence in the FTSE Russell indices dedicated to Emerging Markets

The global index provider FTSE Russell announced on Friday, February 17th, the results of the semi-annual review of the indices effective from March 20, 2023. All 13 Romanian companies included in the Global All Cap and Global Micro Cap indices dedicated to Emerging Markets were maintained in the composition of these international indices.

The 13 Romanian companies included in FTSE Russell’s Emerging Markets indices are: the Global All Cap indices include Banca Transilvania, MedLife, Nuclearelectrica, OMV Petrom, One United Properties, TeraPlast, and the Global Micro Cap indices include Aquila, Bittnet Systems, Bucharest Stock Exchange, Conpet, Purcari Wineries, Sphera Franchise Group, Transport Trade Services.

“We receive an important international reconfirmation regarding the potential of the capital market in Romania. The companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and included in the indices of the global index provider FTSE Russell fundamentally contribute to the representativeness of Romania in these indices. After most international capital markets fell last year amid increased volatility and the impact of geopolitical events, it is a performance that we remain in this form in the international indices. In the future, we have very good prospects to increase our representativeness in these indices through new listings, such as the one announced by the Hidroelectrica shareholders,” said Radu Hanga, the President of the Board of Directors of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

“Having all Romanian companies maintain their position in the FTSE Russell indices dedicated to Emerging Markets reconfirms that we are an attractive market for global institutional investors. Our projects that support the improvement of market liquidity continue and we mention here the Central Counterparty project, the program intended for the Issuer’s Market Maker, the continuous increase in the number of companies covered by analysis reports within the BVB Research Hub project, the promotion of these companies among investors, the implementation ESG standards, and we are convinced that the results will be seen from now on as well,” said Adrian Tanase, CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The evolution of the capital market in Romania has been internationally recognized by the global index provider FTSE Russell and, in 2020, Romania was promoted to Emerging Market status. Last year, the Romanian capital market exceeded liquidity records on all 3 levels: total transaction value of over RON 24 billion on all markets, up 11%, average daily value of RON 95.6 million, +11% compared to 2021, and over 1.67 million transactions. At the end of last year, there were 133,000 investors in the capital market in Romania, an all-time high, according to data provided by the Investor Compensation Fund.

All these performances were achieved in a difficult regional and international context marked by geopolitical tensions and the increase in monetary policy interest rates. In such a context, the BET index, which includes the 20 most liquid companies listed on the BVB, recorded a 10.7% decrease at the end of last year, and the BET-TR index, which also takes into account the dividend yield, decreased by almost 1.9%. By comparison, the European STOXX600 index fell last year by 12.9%, while US’s S&P500 index fell by 19.4%.