Alpha Bank Romania posts First Half 2022 Financial Results: EUR 17.6 M profit

Amid a challenging macroeconomic context characterised by a high level of uncertainty, Alpha Bank Romania increased its assets by 11% compared to the same period of the previous year, with a sound financial and commercial performance:

Alpha Bank Romania’s loan portfolio increased by 7.0% compared to the same period of the previous year, dynamically supported by the advancement in funding granted to legal entities and of lending to individuals;

Operating profit reached EUR 17.6 million, marking a Year-on-Year (YoY) increase of EUR 6.1 million, compared to the first half of the previous year, driven by robust revenue dynamics;

Profit before tax increased by EUR 7.6 million YoY, to EUR 18.2 million;

Considering the sound financial performance, capitalization and liquidity remained elevated, significantly above regulatory thresholds, thus confirming the Bank’s solid profile.

During the first half of the year, Alpha Bank Romania has continued its efforts to support the business ecosystem, actively participating in all the programs run by the Romanian Government aimed at private sector development. Moreover, Alpha Bank Romania was designated by the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism as a “partner bank” within the “National Programs Stimulating the Establishment and Development of SMEs“.

During the first half of the year, the Bank has had a sound commercial activity, with financing of large corporates growing by 10% and new loans granted to SMEs marking an annual increase of 56%. Additionally, the housing loan segment continues to grow, with new originations recording an increase of 16% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Alpha Bank Romania remains a top player in the area of payment solutions for merchants, with the turnover of merchants through the Bank’s systems reaching a historical level, up by 35% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Financial Results

Alpha Bank Romania’s loan portfolio exceeded EUR 2.8 billion at the end of June 2022, marking an annual advance of 7.0%, while deposits attracted from clients reached EUR 2.7 billion, +5.1% year on year.

Total revenues increased by 15% compared to the same period of the previous year, supported by solid dynamics both in net interest income (+13% YoY), and in fee revenues (+15% YoY). Considering the rising inflationary pressures, costs were carefully monitored and efficient management generated room for profitability improvement. Operating profit reached EUR 17.6 million, marking an EUR 6.1 million annual advance, while profit before tax grew by EUR 7.6 million YoY to EUR 18.2 million.