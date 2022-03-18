ANAF blocked three accounts of Aeroflot’s representation in Romania

The National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) has blocked on Friday three bank accounts opened in Romania by the Russian company Aeroflot, as the management of this company includes three people on the list of international sanctions.

The Romanian tax return authority argues that the entity Aeroflot – Representation is the representation in Romania of the company Aeroflot PJSC Russia, a company owned by the Russian Government in proportion of 57.34 percent. The governing bodies of Aeroflot PJSC Russia include three people subject to international sanctions, namely the chairman of the board, Vitali Gennadievich Saveliev, the chairman of the board, Mikhail Igorevich Poluboiarinov, and Sergei Viktorovich Cemezov, a member of the board.

Thus, ANAF enforced the provisions of art. 2 of Regulation (EU) no. 269/2014 on restrictive measures in relation to actions that undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, according to which “all funds and economic resources belonging to, owned or controlled or controlled by any natural or legal person are frozen , entity or body or of natural or legal persons, entities or bodies associated with them, as listed in Annex I ‘.

“The measures target the cash in the active bank accounts of Aeroflot Representation, indirectly controlled by the listed individuals Vitaly Gennadyevich Savelyev, Mikhail Igorevich Poluboyarinov and Sergey Viktorovich Chemezov, opened at Raiffeisen Bank SA, respectively: RO60RZBR0000060015045177; RO62RZBR0000060003770249; RO85RZBR0000060002407567, as it results from the Order of the President of ANAF to block the funds and economic resources that are in the property or possession or are controlled directly or indirectly by the entity Aeroflot Representation, no. 420 / 16.03.2022, published in the Official Gazette no. 262 / 17.03.2022. ”, a press release informs.