Anchor Grup gets EUR 80 M financing from Banca Transilvania

Anchor Grup, a real estate developer operating also in Romania, has obtained a financing of 80 million euros from Banca Transilvania for the refinancing of the group’s retail and office segments. The loan represents one of the most important bank financing granted in recent years for the players on the Romanian real estate market.

“We are glad that Banca Transilvania, the largest bank in Romania, supports the development of our projects, trusting Anchor Grup’s investment strategy. Our partnership with BT is a positive sign for the real estate market, not only for our Group, but also for all active investors in the country and for potential foreign real estate investors interested in Romania. The availability of local capital is also a sign of the maturity of the real estate market in Romania, in whose power we strongly believe, and is likely to encourage this trend and to transfer it to other industries”, says Affan Yildirim, General Manager, Member of the Board of Directors of Anchor Grup and Member of the Board of Directors of Shopping MallDova.

“Bank lending remains the most important and – so far – the most efficient source of financing in Romania, accessed by the real estate industry. Through the partnership with Anchor Grup, we contribute to creating a positive social impact on the market, through sustainable projects, in a sector that plays an essential role in all aspects of our lives”, says Cosmin Călin, Executive Director Large Corporate Clients, Banca Transilvania.

Anchor Grup’s achievements, in its 25 years of presence in Romania, mean a series of firsts for the local market. To this date, the company has maintained its pioneering position through multiple successful actions in all its business segments. Anchor Grup has developed the first modern shopping center in Romania, București Mall-Vitan, which has become an urban landmark. Romanians watched the first 3D film in Movieplex Cinema, the cinema in Plaza Romania. The renovation of both malls, while keeping them functional, was another huge project and a first for the local market. Four years ago, București Mall-Vitan opened the gates of Designers Boutique, a unique initiative dedicated to all local fashion designers and brands. InCity Residences, the first residential project, developed by the company, is still a landmark for the luxury residential market in Romania. Also, referring to the office segment, Anchor Grup was the first developer to launch a mixed integrated project, Anchor Plaza being built in the immediate vicinity of Plaza Romania. During its activity, Anchor Grup has relied on sustainable, long-term projects that benefit various communities in Romania.