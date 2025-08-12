Annual Inflation Rate Rises Nearly 8% From Last Year

Inflation (based on the CPI) rose from 5.8% in June to 7.8% in July, after energy and fruit prices soared. Today, the Governor of the National Bank of Romania will hold a press conference on the inflation report, and it is almost certain that the BNR’s inflation target for this year will be revised. For several months now, Romania has been among the European countries with the highest inflation rate. The new energy tariffs are pushing inflation higher, having jumped 63% following market liberalization on July 1. Fresh fruit prices also increased by 40%. But this is only the beginning, experts warn: price hikes are expected to intensify with the VAT and excise duty increases starting August 1.

“The consumer price index in July 2025 compared to June 2025 was 102.68%. The year-to-date inflation rate (July 2025 compared to December 2024) was 5.8%. The annual inflation rate in July 2025 compared to July 2024 was 7.8%. The average rate of change in consumer prices over the last 12 months (August 2024 – July 2025) compared to the previous 12 months (August 2023 – July 2024) was 5.3%,” according to INS data.

The harmonized consumer price index in July 2025 compared to June 2025 was 101.35%. The annual inflation rate in July 2025 compared to July 2024, calculated based on the harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP), was 6.6%. The average rate of change in consumer prices over the last 12 months (August 2024 – July 2025) compared to the previous 12 months (August 2023 – July 2024), determined based on the HICP, was 5.4%.

Fruits and electricity, leading price hikes

Food prices rose by 7.67% in July 2025 compared to July 2024, and by 0.39% compared to June 2025. The sharpest increase was in fresh fruit prices, which jumped 39.74% in July 2025 year-on-year, and 0.87% compared to June 2025. Sugar prices dropped by 3.08% year-on-year.

Non-food goods became 8.18% more expensive in July 2025 compared to July 2024, and 5.06% more expensive compared to June 2025. In this category, electricity saw the highest increase — up 62.97% year-on-year, and 61.57% month-on-month.

Services rose in price by 7.33% in July 2025 compared to July 2024, and by 1.01% compared to June 2025. The largest hikes were in railway transport (+16.92%) and hygiene & cosmetic services (+14.06%) year-on-year.

BNR Raises 2025 Inflation Forecast from 4.6% to 8.8%

The National Bank has revised its inflation forecast from 4.6% to 8.8% for the end of 2025, but the July data on energy bill trends—after the removal of price caps—was not taken into account. Romania is not in recession, but the risk exists, National Bank Governor Mugur Isărescu said on Tuesday. He warned that political stability and “a certain degree of social peace are essential.”

Isărescu presented the quarterly Inflation Report at a time when the inflation rate has risen by more than two percentage points, reaching 7.84%.

“We are not in a hopeless situation, but fiscal consolidation must be done gradually, and it must be accepted that we have no other solution,” the governor explained.

Peak inflation expected in September

He announced the new inflation targets for 2025 and 2026, as current levels are implausible. In the previous Inflation Report (May), the NBR estimated that this year would end with 4.6% inflation, while the forecast for the end of 2026 was 3.4%.

“In September, the peak will probably be 9.6–9.7% instead of 9%, followed by a gradual absorption of these shocks. According to our forecast, at the end of next year inflation will not only be within the target range, but even lower than the forecast in the previous report. In other words, pay attention to the numbers—at the end of the year, 8.8%, likely exceeding 9%.

We are keeping the 3% forecast for December 2026, slightly below the previous projection. Why? Because fiscal policy will do its job this time, massively reducing demand, especially consumer demand. Consequently, over time, inflationary pressures will ease significantly. On the Consumer Price Index, the impact of supply-side shocks lasts about 12 months,” the NBR governor added.