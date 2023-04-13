Annual rate of inflation down to 14.5% in March, yet price hikes continue

The inflation rate remains high, at 14.5% as announced today by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Potatoes, milk and meat are among the most expensive food products. And the price of sugar went up a spectacular 61%%. Energy, gas and fuels are also more expensive than last year.

The consumer price index in March 2023 compared to February 2023 is 101.01%. The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (March 2023 compared to December 2022) is 2.3%. The annual inflation rate in March 2023 compared to March 2022 is 14.5%.

The average rate of change in consumer prices in the last 12 months (April 2022 – March 2023) compared to the previous 12 months (April 2021 – March 2022) is 15.3%. The harmonized consumer price index in March 2023 compared to February 2023 is 100.85%.

The annual inflation rate in March 2023 compared to March 2022 calculated on the basis of the harmonized index of consumer prices (IAPC) is 12.1%. The average rate of change in consumer prices in the last 12 months (April 2022 – March 2023) compared to the previous 12 months (April 2021 – March 2022) determined on the basis of the HIPC is 13.2%.