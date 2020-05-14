ARIR announces changes to VEKTOR methodology for 2020

The Romanian Investor Relations Association (ARIR) announces changes to VEKTOR methodology, the measure of the communication of listed companies, for this year assessment. The documents are now available for public consultation until May 31st, on its website.

The indicator was calculated and published for the first time last year, based on a methodology that comprises 15 criteria, in line with international best practices in Investor Relations. This year methodology was updated to include the feedback received from listed companies and the expectations of institutional and individual investors. VEKTOR methodology is revised yearly by an extended group of local and international specialists: financial analysts, IR professionals, consultants and academia.

Daniela Aldescu, Project Manager, Deputy CEO ARIR explained: “Good corporate governance, transparency and accountability proved to be vital in the new economic reality. Considering the increased competition in the capital markets, the proactive communication of companies is essential to maintain investors’ confidence. By publishing VEKTOR indicator, ARIR contributes to the development of the capital market and supports listed companies to increase their visibility.”

Companies listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) will be evaluated for the second time between November 20th – December 15th. VEKTOR indicator has values between 0 (low communication) and 10 (excellent communication) and it is published on BVB website, under each issuer profile and on ARIR website. The fulfillment of the criteria is established based on the available public information, analyzing the website and investor relations section. ARIR and a project Committee comprising corporate governance analysts, IR professionals, academia and non-financial reporting consultants will assess the companies. The evaluation process will be reviewed by Mazars, one of the largest audit and consultancy companies in the world, present in 89 countries and territories, with 25 years’ experience on the Romanian market.