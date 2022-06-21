Arval Service Lease Romania buys part of operational leasing activity of BCR Fleet Management

Arval Service Lease Romania S.R.L., part of BNP Paribas Group, has bought a part of the operational leasing activity of BCR Fleet Management from BCR Fleet Management S.R.L. Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by the Competition Council and other conditions precedent agreed by the parties.

“BCR Group and Arval will continue the collaboration for the marketing of the mobility solutions offered by Arval for BCR clients. Arval specialises in full-service vehicle leasing and new mobility solutions,” a press release informs.

RTPR advised the two companies on competition aspects in the transaction.

The RTPR team worked closely with BNP Paribas’s in-house M&A legal team comprised of Louis-Philippe Vasconcelos (Head of Legal M&A) and Cira Caroscio (Senior Legal Counsel M&A).

“Congratulations Arval for signing this transaction. This deal reconfirms the quality of our team which is constantly involved in the most interesting and sophisticated mandates in the M&A area. We are honoured to have contributed to the success of this deal”, stated Mihai Ristici, Partner RTPR.

“I would like to thank the Arval team for their excellent collaboration on this project. We are happy that we had the opportunity to contribute to the creation of this partnership between Arval and the BCR group. We wish them every success in their future collaboration and we are prepared for new challenges”, said Marina Fecheta-Giurgica, Managing Associate at RTPR.