ASF Clarifies Pillar II: No EU State Allows Full Withdrawal

The Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) President Alexandru Petrescu explained how the changes to the Pillar II pension system were made. He said that European standards were taken into account—both regarding the lump sum that can be withdrawn, limited to 20%, and the maximum 10-year period for setting monthly instalments. ASF officials warned that there was a risk that hundreds of thousands of people could suddenly withdraw their money from Pillar II, destabilizing the system. They also added that it is more financially advantageous for retirees to opt for monthly instalments, as they may pay lower taxes—or none at all.

However, there is one scenario in which the full amount can be withdrawn.

“The mechanism is based on two types of private pension withdrawals: the programmed withdrawal pension, which will be paid over a set period with the guarantee of full reimbursement of the accumulated assets, and the lifetime pension, paid throughout the participant’s life. Additionally, retirees have the right to withdraw a lump sum of up to 25% of the accumulated assets, in a manner similar to that applied in other European countries,” Petrescu said.

“This bill sets out the rules for authorization, operation, and supervision of payment funds. ASF plays the main role here. It guarantees the separation of payment fund assets from those of the provider. It also ensures the full reimbursement of accumulated assets in the case of programmed withdrawal funds. The adoption of the law regarding private pension payments is a necessary and urgent step,” he added.

Petrescu further stated that adopting this law—17 years after the creation of Pillars II and III—is one of the conditions for Romania’s accession to the OECD. “It is also a long-awaited answer for millions of participants who, starting in 2030, will begin to enter the payment phase in large numbers,” he said.

He explained that the 25% limit for the lump sum was set in relation to the European average, as some countries have a 30% limit, while others have 15%. “There is no pension system in Europe where you can withdraw all your money,” he added. “We’re heading toward a peak in 2030, when hundreds of thousands of people will retire,” Petrescu said.

ASF director Ileana Horvath also explained the situation where people can withdraw all their money in a single instalment: if their account holds less than 12 social benefits, equivalent to 15,372 lei. She noted that the average value of an individual Pillar II account is currently 19,900 lei, and for Pillar III – 6,675 lei.

“Most people fall under the 15,370 lei threshold, which is considered the minimum amount that allows a one-time pension withdrawal,” she said.

Horvath advised people to opt for staggered withdrawals, as they will owe health insurance contributions on sums above 3,000 lei.

The bill was discussed today in a Government meeting in first reading, but it was not approved.

“Given the large number of participants—9.3 to 9.4 million—we felt the need to expand public consultation. I will propose continuing the discussions both at the Ministry of Labor and, seeing parliamentary reactions, organizing a roundtable with interested MPs,” said Petrescu.

The Romanian Association of Financial Services Users criticized the changes, claiming the bill favors pension fund administrators and ignores the interests of the people.