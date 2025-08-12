Banca Transilvania Launches BT Platform for the Diaspora

Banca Transilvania is launching the BT online platform for the Diaspora, as part of its strategy to expand its international digital presence through Romanian communities in other countries.
The platform initially includes information about everyday banking solutions, recommendations, news, articles on macroeconomics, information on online safety, as well as access to the FIT (Finance for Everyone) financial education program. Visitors to the website can subscribe to the newsletter to receive BT updates by email.
Banca Transilvania Group has over 600 branches in Romania, Italy, and the Republic of Moldova, and approximately 700,000 of its nearly 5 million clients are from the diaspora. Thanks to the BT Pay app, most of the bank’s services – as well as those of other BT Group companies – aimed at individuals can be accessed anytime, anywhere in the world.
The bank helps Romanians easily manage their money in the countries where they live, offering:
-
Accounts (in various currencies)
-
Digital cards (in RON, EUR, USD)
-
Physical cards (in RON, EUR)
-
BT Pay app
-
Consultancy in Romanian, Hungarian, Italian, English, and French
This ensures comfort and continuity for clients using the same banking solutions – most of them free – via the BT Pay app, whether they are abroad or in Romania:
-
100% online account opening; clients in Italy, thanks to the BT Pay Italy app, benefit from an Italian IBAN
-
Phone payments (using the digital card)
-
Adding cards issued by banks or fintechs from over 30 countries
-
Funding BT cards via money transfers from other cards enrolled in BT Pay
-
Sending/requesting money to/from family or friends
-
Currency exchange in approximately 15 currencies
-
Bill payments (for utilities in Romania)
-
Issuance of a digital card (available for immediate use) and ordering a physical card, which can be delivered anywhere in the world
-
Card management
-
Transaction tracking
-
Issuance of travel insurance
Banca Transilvania also facilitates the financial connection between the diaspora and Romania, their families, and friends. Additionally, for those in the diaspora returning to Romania, BT offers solutions to support their personal and professional plans, making the transition as smooth as possible.
